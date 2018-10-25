Woman dies from hit-and-run in central Fresno. Driver still on the loose

A woman has died from a hit-and-run incident in central Fresno.
Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Fresno Police received a report of a woman lying in a gutter at the intersection of McKinley and First Avenues, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said.
When officers arrived, the found the woman in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Video from surveillance showed the vehicle was going east on McKinley when it struck the victim in the crosswalk.
Officers are searching for a better description of the suspected vehicle.
The intersection will remain partially closed for a couple of hours.
