Video shows moment SUV hits a woman crossing the street — then drives off

Surveillance video from a central Fresno tattoo shop shows the moment a woman was hit by a car before the vehicle sped off on Saturday evening.
Fresno police say a woman in her 40s was walking east across Blackstone Avenue between Shields and Clinton avenues around 7 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV hit her.
Surveillance video from Most Wanted Tattoo and Body Piercings shows the woman being thrown across the road. Police say she only suffered a broken leg, and was taken to the hospital.
It appears that the woman was carrying something in the video, which spills across the road.
The SUV continued north on Blackstone, and the driver has not been found, police said. Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.