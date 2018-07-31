Two gunmen sought in West Shaw double homicide

Police are seeking two possible gang members in the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of a third Monday afternoon at the sprawling West Shaw Estates complex near Shaw and Marks avenues.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said a simmering dispute between the two gunmen and one of the victims erupted into gunfire just before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Holt Avenue.
The victims were identified as Peniamina “Ben” Romero, 17, and Jesse Villanueva, 28. A 13-year-old, who is the nephew of Romero, is expected to survive.
After shots rang out Monday, police received about 13 911 calls and found Romero in a driveway. They discovered Villanueva lying about 20 yards away in a yard. Romero died at the scene, and Villanueva died at Community Regional Medical Center. The 13-year-old was shot in the leg.
The chief reported there had been an “ongoing feud” involving Romero and the two gunmen, described as black males in their late teens, between 5-feet, 4-inches and 8-inches tall, with thin builds. During an argument, the two suspects pulled out guns and fired about eight to 10 shots before running away.
“We are confident of making a quick arrest,” said Dyer.
At the shooting scene Monday afternoon, Fresno Police Lt. Carl McKnight termed the West Shaw Estates the “worst apartment complex in Fresno,” because of violence and shootings which take place there.
Dyer elaborated Tuesday, saying there are multiple owners for the hundreds of units at the complex, which makes it difficult to coordinate police issues.
But, he said the department is actively working to change that by working with Regency Property Management, which is taking over management of the common homeowners association at the complex. In addition, cameras are being installed as a crime prevention measure and two Fresno police officers will work under contract with the property manager.
“Things are better, but there is still a long way to go,” said Dyer, noting that two years ago officers were answering 100 calls a month at West Shaw Estates. That number is dropping.
Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call detective Bart Ledbetter at 559-621-2446. Or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
