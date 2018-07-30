Two dead, one injured in shooting at ‘the absolute worst apartment complex in Fresno’

Two men are dead and a 13-year old boy was injured Monday in a shooting at West Shaw Estates — an apartment complex police say is plagued by violence.
“This is by far the absolute worst apartment complex in Fresno,” said Fresno Police Department Lt. Carl McKnight.
Officers received a call of shots fired in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues in northwest Fresno around 4:45 p.m. and arrived to find the three victims in the alley of the 4800 block of Holt Avenue.
An 18-year-old male had two gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers rendered medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The oldest victim, who was 28, was found in critical condition and died shortly afterward. The 13-year old’s wounds were not considered to be life threatening.
Police said the three males had been “relaxing in the alley” when they were approached by two people who fired shots and fled on foot. It’s unknown if the incident was gang related.
According to McKnight, police have responded to the complex for “shots fired” calls before. Last week there were three separate calls to the complex, including one where a 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking his dog.
