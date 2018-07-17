Video shows intense Ferguson Fire blowing up in heavy clouds of smoke

Sierra Fire Watch took a time lapse video on July 15, 2018, of the Ferguson Fire from a lookout point near Mount Raymond between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Also, NOAA Satellite and Information Service shot the fire from above that shows the smoke drift.
By
Up Next
Sierra Fire Watch took a time lapse video on July 15, 2018, of the Ferguson Fire from a lookout point near Mount Raymond between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Also, NOAA Satellite and Information Service shot the fire from above that shows the smoke drift.
By

Local

Ferguson Fire gobbles up more than 12,000 acres, threatens more than 100 structures

By William Ramirez

wramirez@sierrastar.com

July 17, 2018 07:48 AM

The Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite National Park has grown to 12,525 acres, wildfire managers said Tuesday morning.

Containment, which had been estimated at 2 percent Sunday and Monday, was up to 5 percent.

But 108 structures remain threatened particularly in the Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Clearing House and Incline areas. Mandatory evacuations are in place for: Incline Road from Clearing House to the last Bureau of Land Management campground; Jerseydale/Mariposa Pines; Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground; Savage’s Trading Post; and Sweetwater Ridge.

Highway 140, the Merced River canyon route to Yosemite, remains closed.

Firefighters, Mariposa residents, and friends of Braden Varney, the firefighter killed Saturday while battling the Ferguson Fire, lined Highway 49 for a procession to the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office after his body was recovered.

By

The fire continued to spread south and east from its origin near Hite Cove in the canyon.

Steep terrain, heavy smoke and the July heat make fighting the fire extremely difficult.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  