Ferguson Fire gobbles up more than 12,000 acres, threatens more than 100 structures

The Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite National Park has grown to 12,525 acres, wildfire managers said Tuesday morning.

Containment, which had been estimated at 2 percent Sunday and Monday, was up to 5 percent.

But 108 structures remain threatened particularly in the Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Clearing House and Incline areas. Mandatory evacuations are in place for: Incline Road from Clearing House to the last Bureau of Land Management campground; Jerseydale/Mariposa Pines; Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground; Savage’s Trading Post; and Sweetwater Ridge.

Highway 140, the Merced River canyon route to Yosemite, remains closed.

The fire continued to spread south and east from its origin near Hite Cove in the canyon.

Steep terrain, heavy smoke and the July heat make fighting the fire extremely difficult.