Ferguson Fire more than doubles in size

The Ferguson Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park in the Merced River Canyon has grown to more than 9,000 acres, wildfire managers reported Monday morning.

The fire size leaped to 9,266 acres, up from Sunday’s estimate of around 4,000 acres. Managers from the Sierra National Forest say the steep terrain and heavy smoke have made it difficult to map the fire. The estimated containment remained at 2 percent.

The fire on Saturday claimed the life of firefighter Braden Varney, who was killed when the bulldozer he was driving rolled over. A GoFundMe account established to help his family had already raised nearly $29,000 (of a $30,000 goal) in one day, with 211 pledges.

