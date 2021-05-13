What pushed Tulare County past 50,000 total coronavirus cases? Fresno reports more deaths

A data adjustment to coronavirus case counts previously reported by the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency pushed the county past a total of 50,000 cases on Thursday.

County health officials reported the upward adjustment of 313 cases as part of a data validation project. That change, as well as 34 new cases that were confirmed Thursday, bring the county’s new cumulative total of cases to 50,001 since the first instances were reported 14 months ago.

No additional deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Tulare County on Thursday, a six-day streak without any fatalities reported by health officials. To date, 839 Tulare County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Two other Valley counties updated their data by early Thursday afternoon. In Fresno County, state and county health officials reported 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional deaths. Since March 2020, 101,838 Fresno County residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,688 have died.

The Kings County Department of Public Health added 10 new confirmed cases to its total Thursday, pushing the cumulative total ever closer to 23,000. Since March last year, 22,999 cases have been reported in the county, including more than 7,200 among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported by Kings County, where the number of fatalities remains at 246 to date. That includes 18 deaths among inmates at the state prisons.

Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties had not yet updated their figures by mid-afternoon Thursday.