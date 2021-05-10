Coronavirus

Rate of new COVID cases in Fresno County ticks higher. Plus, two more deaths

Eighty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Fresno County, pushing the total number of patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus since Friday to 193.

The 89 new patients reported on Saturday by both the Fresno County and state health departments were the highest one-day report in almost four weeks. The date indicates when the cases were confirmed through testing, not when a person contracted the coronavirus or began showing symptoms.

A week ago, Fresno County was experiencing a seven-day rolling average of fewer than 44 new reported COVID-19 cases per day – the lowest number in more than 11 months. In the week since, that has climbed to 51 new cases per day – or an average of about 4.9 new cases for every 100,000 residents each day over the course of a week.

Also over the weekend and through Monday, two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported among Fresno County residents.

Over the 14 months since the first local instances in the global coronavirus pandemic were confirmed, more than 101,700 cases have occurred among people in the county, including 1,682 who have died.

Most other Valley counties did not update case counts over the weekend. But in Kings County, 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, bringing the total to date to 22,977. No additional fatalities were reported, leaving the county’s death toll at 246.

The health departments in Madera, Merced and Tulare counties are expected to update their statistics Monday afternoon. Through Saturday, however, the seven-day average number of new cases in the region was about 102 per day. At midweek, that average was as low as 77 per day – the lowest it had been in more than a year, in the early stages of the pandemic prior to a summer surge.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the region as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service