Madera County advances into state’s orange COVID reopening tier. Here’s what that means

Fresno County remains in a holding pattern this week in California’s coronavirus-reopening program, still in orange Tier 3 with a “moderate” rate of spread of COVID-19 within the county.

Nearby Madera County, however, made enough progress with its rates of new COVID-19 cases, as well reducing the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, to advance from red Tier 2, representing “substantial” viral transmission, into orange Tier 3 in the latest assessments announced Tuesday morning by the California Department of Public Health.

New tier assignments take effect on Wednesday.

At this point, every county in the central San Joaquin Valley except for Merced is in the orange tier, the second-least restrictive level of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The blueprint and its tiers are intended to provide for a gradual reopening of businesses and other activities from broad closures and restrictions enacted last year to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus from person to person.

None of California’s 58 counties remains in purple Tier 1, the most restrictive of the blueprint’s levels denoting “widespread” transmission of the virus.

For Madera County, the move from red to orange enables greater flexibility for many business sectors to reopen or expand their indoor operations.

The differences in what can be open, and to what extent, are significant between the red and orange tiers. In the red tier, restaurants can open their dining rooms to serve customers, but only at 25% of capacity. Movie theaters, museums and some other indoor activities are also limited to 25% of capacity, while fitness clubs and gyms are limited to 10% of capacity.

In the orange tier, restaurants, movie theaters and museums can expand to 50% of their capacity, while gyms can be open at up to 25% of capacity.

Restrictions are also loosened in the orange tier for such activities as private gatherings, private events, family entertainment centers and outdoor live events such as sports or concerts.

Case rates and testing positivity for Valley counties that formed the basis for Tuesday’s tier assignments cover the week ending May 1.

The red tier indicates that “substantial” transmission of the novel coronavirus is continuing in a county, based on the rate at which new daily cases of COVID-19 are arising and the percentage of people tested for the virus for whom results come back positive. Orange Tier 3 denotes “moderate” spread of the virus in a county.

Other orange-tier counties are hopeful of advancing in the coming weeks into yellow Tier 4, the least restrictive level of the state’s reopening blueprint. But to do so, a county needs to meet the yellow-tier criteria for at least two weeks – a rate of daily new COVID-19 cases down to less than two per 100,000 residents, and a rate of less than 2% of people getting tested for coronavirus having results come back positive for the infection.

For the week ending May 1, Fresno County recorded an average of 4.3 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. That’s down from 4.6 daily cases a week earlier, and remains below the orange-tier ceiling of six cases per day. Among residents who were tested for coronavirus during the week, 2.2% tested positive for the virus, unchanged from the prior week, and safely below the 5% threshold to stay in the orange tier.

But those numbers aren’t low enough yet for Fresno to advance. It will take at least two weeks before Fresno – or Kings, Mariposa or Tulare counties – could move forward into the yellow tier.

Valley counties’ case and testing rates reported Tuesday include:

Kings County, remaining in the orange tier: A seven-day average of 4.6 new confirmed coronavirus cases each day per 100,000 residents, up from 4.2 a week prior. Testing positivity was unchanged at 1.5% of coronavirus tests coming back with positive results.

Madera County, now in the orange tier: A seven-day average of 3.1 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, down from 4.9 the prior week. Testing positivity was down to 1.6%, comapred to 2.2% a week earlier.

Mariposa County, remaining in the orange tier: A seven-day average of 4.0 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, down from 7.2 a week earlier. Testing positivity was halved to 1.3%, compared to 2.6% the prior week.

Merced County, remaining in the red tier: A seven-day average of 7.8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, down from 8.9 the prior week. Testing positivity was down slightly to 3.2%, compared to 3.3% a week earlier.

Tulare County, remaining in the orange tier: A seven day average of 3.0 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, up from 2.7 a week earlier. Testing positivity was also up slightly, rising to 1.3% compared to 1.2% the prior week.