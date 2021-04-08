Fresno County immediately opens COVID-19 vaccine availability to anyone 16 and up

A lull in demand for coronavirus vaccines in recent days is prompting the Fresno County Department of Public Health to immediately expand eligibility for shots to anyone age 16 and up.

“There’s a lull in the system,” said Joe Prado, community health manager for the county agency. “We’ve made thousands of appointments available, and there are still appointments available today, and we’re seeing that all around the system.”

That letup in people clamoring for vaccines is giving the county confidence that it can accelerate eligibility almost a week before the state of California opens vaccines to everyone who is at least 16 years old on April 15.

The state’s MyTurn system for registering for appointments will reflect the expanded eligibility starting late Thursday night, Prado said.

Prado added that parental consent is required for 16- or 17-year-olds. Of the three vaccines that have been granted emergency-use authorization, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people under 18 years old. Prado said that parents should check with a clinic to ensure they are providing the Pfizer doses when registering for an appointment.

This story will be updated.