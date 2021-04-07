Local

One more central San Joaquin Valley county opens vaccine eligibility to all adults

Kings County is the third county in the central San Joaquin Valley to drop age and occupation restrictions for COVID-19 vaccines, opening up eligibility to any adult who wants to get a shot.

Starting Wednesday, anyone age 16 and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine that became available in mid-December; eligibility for two other vaccines – the two-dose product manufactured by Moderna and a single-shot vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson – is available to anyone age 18 and older.

“With the supply of vaccine becoming more stable, we are able to proceed ahead of the state’s strategy lifting the current restrictions in place to expand eligibility,” said Edward Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health.

Kings County’s expansion comes a little more than a week before California will open up its statewide vaccine guidance to allow anyone 16 and older to get a shot. Kings County residents can use the state’s MyTurn system to register for an appointment; those without internet access can call 833-422-4255.

The Tulare County Department of Health & Human Services last week opened up its mass-vaccination site at the International Agri Center in Tulare to provide shots to anyone age 16 and older. The Madera County Department of Public Health also expanded its eligibility for vaccines last week to anyone 16 and older who lives or works in Madera County to register and get their shot.

Since the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized in late February, Kings County has lagged behind the rest of the central San Joaquin Valley and all other California counties in the percentage of residents who have received shots.

The state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that less than 9% of Kings County’s overall population has been fully vaccinated – either receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna product or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 43,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Kings County, and about 15,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

The vaccine status in other Valley counties includes:

California’s current vaccine eligibility guidelines allow anyone over the age of 50 to get vaccinated, or anyone over the age of 16 if they have serious underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Eligibility also remains open to people who work in prioritized industries or occupations, including health care, emergency services, education and child care, agriculture and food industries including farm labor and grocery and restaurant workers, transportation, and utility workers who respond to emergencies.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus & Vaccines: What You Need To Know
See all stories
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the region as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service