Coronavirus
Coronavirus update: Fresno reports 17 deaths, 528 infections as state restrictions lift
A day after the California Department of Public Health ended regional stay at home orders, COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno continued to climb.
On Tuesday, the state reported 528 new cases in Fresno County, bringing the total infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,336. The county reported 17 new deaths on Tuesday.
While Fresno County is back in the Purple or most restrictive tier, restaurants can return to outdoor dining, hairstylists and nail salons can reopen, and retail stores can now operate at a slightly higher capacity.
As of Tuesday, 553 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Fresno, an uptick of 17 patients, with 88 people in the ICU. The county has eight remaining ICU beds available, according to the state health department.
The four-week ICU capacity projections for the San Joaquin Valley was 22.3%
About 1,200 total new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the central San Joaquin Valley, which includes Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, and Kings counties, according to the California Department of Public Health and county health departments.
Here are the COVID-19 case and death totals in the central San Joaquin Valley:
Fresno County: 528 new cases with 86,336 total and 1,084 deaths.
Merced County: 168 new cases with 25,743 total and 332 deaths.
Madera County: 61 new cases with 14,004 total and 175 deaths.
Mariposa County: Two new cases, with 357 total and five deaths.
Kings County: 85 new cases with 20,223 total and 161 deaths.
Tulare County: 356 new cases with 43,930 total and 552 deaths.
Comments