Coronavirus update: Fresno reports 17 deaths, 528 infections as state restrictions lift

A day after the California Department of Public Health ended regional stay at home orders, COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno continued to climb.

On Tuesday, the state reported 528 new cases in Fresno County, bringing the total infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,336. The county reported 17 new deaths on Tuesday.

While Fresno County is back in the Purple or most restrictive tier, restaurants can return to outdoor dining, hairstylists and nail salons can reopen, and retail stores can now operate at a slightly higher capacity.

As of Tuesday, 553 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Fresno, an uptick of 17 patients, with 88 people in the ICU. The county has eight remaining ICU beds available, according to the state health department.

The four-week ICU capacity projections for the San Joaquin Valley was 22.3%

About 1,200 total new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the central San Joaquin Valley, which includes Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, and Kings counties, according to the California Department of Public Health and county health departments.

Here are the COVID-19 case and death totals in the central San Joaquin Valley: