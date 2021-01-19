Fresno residents frustrated by unavailability of COVID-19 vaccinations

News that vaccinations for COVID-19 would be available this week at the Central High East campus prompted those desperate for the injections to quickly fill all available slots.

The response was indicative of the demand for protection from the deadly virus and the frustration of those who can’t get it.

Elva Carlos is 80 and her husband is 82. The couple has seen several family members become seriously ill after catching the virus. Her husband’s aunt passed away.

“My brother really got it bad, (in December),” she said. “He’s just barely getting better.”

“We tried to get an appointment at the fairgrounds, and they said they weren’t taking any more.” Carlos also said her arthritis would prevent her from standing in a line to wait for an injection.

Alice Solom is eligible for the vaccine because she is over 75, but has also been unable to get the vaccine. She said that she filled out the online form for the Fresno Fairgrounds site, but never heard back.

“I expected at least an email,” she said.

She also expressed pessimism after reading that some health providers had suspended, at least temporarily, use of the Moderna vaccine in Fresno because of allergic reactions in some patients.

Tomas Quevero said he had heard reports of people sleeping in their cars so as to be able to get the vaccine the next day, only to find out it was not available. He said his wife was able to get an appointment at Kaiser in north Fresno. She still had to wait more than an hour.

Quevero said he was thinking of giving the Central High location a try, even though, for now, only those 75 or older are eligible. He is too young.

Roger Kruta, 77, said that he filled out the online form for the Central East site Sunday, but never heard back. He is thinking about driving to the campus and take his chances Thursday.