Your COVID vaccine questions answered: Get notified when you’re eligible and know where to go

Earlier this month as the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage on in Fresno County, The Fresno Bee asked readers to submit questions about COVID-19 in Fresno. Nearly all the questions asked were about vaccines.

Now we’re ready to report back.

These answers come mostly from the website on vaccines assembled by the Fresno County Department of Public Health. The health department also created a handy graphic that outlines the tier system and timeline for vaccine eligibility.

As of Friday, Fresno County recorded over 79,000 COVID-19 cases and 932 deaths. Nearly 650 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The schedule for COVID-19 vaccination in Fresno County as of Jan. 14, 2020. Fresno County Department of Public Health

I’m 73 years old. When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Soon. Fresno County already made vaccines available for residents age 75 or older, and the next group of people is anyone age 65 or older.

Some providers, such as Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Hospital, already began vaccinating people 65 or older, but supply is limited. County health officials said they’re trying to focus on the 75 and over population first because the elderly are more susceptible to the virus.

Priority 1B for vaccination includes 50 million people. How will they determine priorities within that huge number?

Fresno County is using a tier system that prioritizes people by age, health risk and occupation.

Where will I get the shots?

Fresno County opened a large vaccine clinic at the Fresno Fairgrounds that can vaccinate up to 1,500 people a day.

Others may be vaccinated at facilities such as Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health hospitals, Valley Children’s Hospital or the facilities in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.

Some groups, such as farm laborers, also will be vaccinated by health clinics such as United Health Center. Eventually, health care providers will start administering the vaccine.

In the coming weeks, more doctors and pharmacies will begin to administer the vaccine.

Will someone notify me when I can get it?

If you’d like to be notified, you can fill out the county’s vaccine interest form, found on its website.

Should I call my doctor or pharmacist for an appointment?

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said it certainly won’t hurt, but you’ll likely hear that doctor’s offices and pharmacies aren’t quite ready to begin vaccinating people.

Many doctors have applied for vaccine administration but are waiting to hear back from the state and will work with the county health department to get going. That will take a couple more weeks, Vohra said. Some community pharmacies also have expressed interest in helping with vaccination efforts.

When more providers do begin vaccinating, the county will list providers on its website in a similar way it does for COVID-19 testing.

When, what kind, and how will Coalinga residents get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Fresno County officials are working with health clinics to distribute the shots to farm laborers in west side communities such as Mendota, Firebaugh, Coalinga and others. Supervisor Brian Pacheco said the county is distributing the Moderna vaccine to most rural communities because it’s easier to store than the Pfizer vaccine. If a clinic in a rural community has the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine, the county will ship whichever vaccine is available, he said.

If I’m currently eligible, how, when or where is it possible to sign up for the vaccine?

People 75 and older can currently get vaccinated for free at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Bring your ID and proof of registration. Register for the date and time you’d like to be vaccinated online at bit.ly/35MgBjs. County officials strongly encourage signing up online. For those who can’t access the internet, the main phone line for the Fresno County Department of Public Health is 559-600-5956.

If you’re not in this group and would like to be notified when you’re eligible, you can fill out the county’s vaccine interest form, found on its website.

If I’ve already had COVID-19, should I still get the vaccine?

Yes. According to the Centers for Disease Control, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Natural immunity is different for each person and may not last long.

Should I still wear a mask after getting the first dose of the vaccine? After the second dose?

Yes, you still need to wear a mask after each dose of the vaccine.

“The early trial — the ones that the FDA used to give the emergency use authorization — indicate that they are very effective,” Vohra said. “The number that’s been that’s been cited frequently is that they’re 94 -95% effective, which is great. But again, it’s not 100%, which means that there’s still a 5% chance that a person could catch COVID and possibly pass on COVID.”

Still have questions? Fill out the form below.

Loading…