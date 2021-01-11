Fresno County adds over 800 COVID-19 cases following large weekend surge of infections

New coronavirus infections in Fresno County rose by 805 on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 75,621 cases.

Over the weekend, cases in Fresno rose by 2,259 new infections.

The number of deaths has not been updated since Jan. 1, remaining at 711. It is unclear when county officials will update the death toll, though they have provided updates on Tuesdays and Fridays in the past.

About 626 Fresno County residents remained in the hospital, including 116 in the ICU. Just 13 ICU beds were available countywide as of Monday, according to the state health department.

About 1,720 total new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in the central San Joaquin Valley, which includes Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, and Kings County, according to the latest numbers updated Monday by the California Department of Public Health.

Across the six counties, at least 165,700 people have contracted the virus, and of those, 1,685 have died since the start of the pandemic.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect for the Valley. The state reported no availability in intensive care units across the region as of its last update on Friday.

COVID-19 case and death totals in the Valley: