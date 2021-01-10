More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Valley following California’s deadliest pandemic day

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in the central San Joaquin Valley.

There are 1,127 new COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, 738 in Tulare County, and 217 more in Madera County, according to the latest numbers updated Sunday by the California Department of Public Health.

Mariposa County Public Health also reported 10 new cases Sunday on its website. Case totals on Kings and Merced counties’ websites, updated Saturday, remain higher than the state’s new numbers for those counties.

No new coronavirus-related deaths in the Valley were reported Sunday.

Across the six-county central Valley region, more than 164,000 people in all have contracted COVID-19, and at least 1,685 have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

A stay home order remains in effect for the Valley. The state reported no availability in intensive care units across the region, as of its last update Friday.

New coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb across California. Friday was California’s deadliest day in the pandemic, with 695 people dying from the virus that day alone – a new record.

COVID-19 case and death totals in the Valley:

Fresno County: 74,816 cases and 711 deaths.

Tulare County: 37,684 cases and 455 deaths.

Merced County: 21,506 cases and 279 deaths.

Kings County: 17,711 cases and 110 deaths.

Madera County: 12,063 cases and 126 deaths.

Mariposa County: 318 cases and four deaths.

The California Department of Public Health has reported more than 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 across California. State health officials said most infected by COVID-19 in California have been between the age of 18 and 49 (58% of all infections). Most who have died from the virus were over the age of 65 (75% of all COVID-19 deaths).

Latinos make up the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in California, state officials said, comprising 55% of all cases and 47% of deaths.