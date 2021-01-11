Coronavirus update: Fresno County adds more than 2,000 new cases over the weekend

Fresno County’s total coronavirus cases rose by 2,259 new infections over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 74,816 since the pandemic’s onset nearly one year ago.

A total of 1,127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Sunday, while 1,132 new cases were reported Saturday.

The number of deaths has not been updated since Jan.1, remaining at 711. It is unclear when county officials will update the death toll, though they have provided updates on Tuesdays and Fridays in the past.

About 673 Fresno County residents remained in the hospital, including 117 in the ICU. Just six beds were available countywide.

Central San Joaquin Valley reports at least 164,000 infections

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in the central San Joaquin Valley, which includes the regions of Fresno, Tulare, and Madera, according to the latest numbers updated Sunday by the California Department of Public Health.

Mariposa County Public Health also reported 10 new cases Sunday.

Across the six counties, at least 164,000 people have contracted the virus, and of those, 1,685 have died.

Stay-at-home orders remain in effect for the Valley, where ICU units are still scarce. Currently, the San Joaquin Valley region remains at 0% bed availability.

California continues to break coronavirus records

A total of 2,692,542 California residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit last year, increasing by 29,482 on Sunday. Of those, at least 30,003 have died. An additional 297 were reported dead as of Sunday.

New coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across California. Friday was California’s deadliest day in the pandemic, with 695 people dying from the virus that day alone, breaking a new record.

An average of about 44,795 Californians have been infected daily, while about 481 have been dying.

Statewide, at least 22,820 people are still hospitalized, with 4,965 of them in the ICU. There are 1,159 ICU beds still available for a state that is home to nearly 40 million residents.

A total of 734,405 Californians have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine thus far, increasing by 82,277 vaccines distributed on Saturday.

National COVID-19 case count nears 23 million

The U.S. on Sunday reported a total of more than 22.4 million cases. This followed a record-shattering week when a high of more than 4,100 deaths and at least 280,000 cases were reported last Thursday in a single day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased by 208,338 on Sunday, while on average, 254,866 Americans have been getting sick per day, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The average of daily new cases increased by 38% compared to two weeks ago.

The national death toll of coronavirus related deaths climbed to 374,428 as of Sunday, increasing by 1,777 from the day before.

The number of hospitalized patients in U.S. hospitals has risen by 11% in the past two weeks to 129,229, from which 23,625 remain in the ICU, according to the Covid tracking project.

With vaccination efforts ramping up nationwide, the U.S. has now injected 6.7 million residents. That totals to about 22.1 million doses that have been distributed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Entering the New Year, that total is still below the U.S. goal of vaccinating at least 20 million people before the end of 2020.