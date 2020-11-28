Coronavirus update: Fresno on watch for virus surge from holiday; Black Friday slow

Experts are warning of a potential spike in coronavirus cases now that the Thanksgiving weekend is nearly over in Fresno County, where numbers have been climbing.

Fresno County has tallied 37,947 cases and 481 deaths, according to the latest numbers from state health officials.

As with many other states, cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing for weeks in California. A record 18,350 were reported Tuesday, surpassing the previous daily high of more than 15,000 cases announced Saturday.

In reaction to the surge, California has imposed an overnight curfew. More states are requiring masks, including those with GOP governors who have long resisted them. The nation’s top health officials pleaded with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel.

Thanksgiving may be the beginning of a dark holiday season as the surge in coronavirus cases is likely to persist, or even get worse, through December, January and February, Chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

California health officials have reported a total of 1,158,689 COVID-19 cases.

In the rest of the San Joaquin Valley region, Madera has 6,003 cases; Kings has 10,475; Merced has 11,440; Mariposa has 116; and Tulare has 20,649.

Fresno’s coronavirus timeline

The coronavirus pandemic has brought many twists and turns to Fresno County since the first local case was reported on March 6.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

From the continuing march of cases and deaths, along with business closures — and reopenings and reclosures — COVID-19 has wrought havoc on everyday life for many of the county’s residents.

The Bee has compiled this ongoing timeline of key dates, events and milestones for readers to explore.

An unusual Black Friday in Fresno

The coronavirus pandemic kept many people home for the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season. People came out to shop, but there weren’t huge crowds early in the morning like in years past, leaving it looking something like an average weekday.

With Fresno County in the purple tier of COVID-19 restrictions, stores can only have 25% of their maximum capacity of shoppers at a time.

Business throughout Fresno picked up later in the day, with a long line of people waiting to get into Best Buy in River Park. Fashion Fair got busier, too, with people having difficulty finding a parking spot.

LA goes on lockdown

Skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers have triggered a mandatory three-week “Safer at Home” order for Los Angeles County. The lockdown begins on Monday and lasts through Dec. 20.

The order is tougher than anything imposed in California since March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order that applied to the entire state. The Los Angeles County order doesn’t go as far as Newsom’s order, as it still allows the public to utilize non-essential retail, such as malls, and personal care services, such as nail salons, at limited capacity.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.