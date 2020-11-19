Fresno State game against San Jose State canceled due to contact tracing among Bulldogs

The Fresno State Bulldogs game against San Jose State on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols within the Bulldogs program.

The athletics department or the Mountain West Conference, which announced the cancellation, did not specify how many players are out.

The game will be declared a no-contest, with no available date to reschedule.

The Mountain West issued this statement about the game Thursday evening:

“Due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program, the Bulldogs are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, vs. San José State. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.”

Fresno State is coming off a victory, its third in a row, at Utah State on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Mountain West canceled the game between Utah State and Wyoming scheduled for Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Aggies’ program.