Coronavirus updates: Cases triple in California in past month; how Fresno reacts to curfew

The number of coronavirus cases in California tripled in the last 30 days, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday, as residents in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley began the first week of a nightly curfew called by Gov. Gavin Newsom in an effort to bring the deadly pandemic under control.

The Times reported COVID-19 is infecting more residents than at any previous point during the pandemic. The state was reported to be experiencing more than 11,500 new coronavirus cases a day, during the past seven days.

The surge in cases was reported as protests against new restrictions to businesses were staged Saturday at noon by restaurant owners, and demonstrators defied the curfew Saturday night at Blackstone and Shaw avenues.

The California Department of Public Health said Saturday there have been 1,087,714 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There were 15,442 newly recorded confirmed cases through the previous day.

The curfew called by Newsom is in effect 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. It continues daily for a month in an effort to drive down infections, according to state health officials.

Area law enforcement officials said last week that they have no plans to enforce the curfew, but agents from the state Alcohol Beverage Control agency say they will act against anyone serving alcohol after 10 p.m.