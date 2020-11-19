Purple-tier California counties will get curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., state says

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a biomedical engineering graduate student handles a swab and specimen vial in a new COVID-19 on-campus testing lab in Boston. On Friday, July 31, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting if your coronavirus test comes back positive, it may be because you have a common cold, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Posts sharing this claim are mistaking CDC guidance on antibody tests for the health agency’s guidance on tests for the virus. A common cold alone would not result in a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Nearly all Californians will be subject to a 10 p.m. curfew starting Saturday in an effort to curb spiking coronavirus infections, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday afternoon.

The curfew, which administration officials are calling a limited stay-at-home order, will cover only nonessential activities and will be in place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

People will still be allowed to perform essential tasks like walking their dog, picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy or getting takeout at restaurants, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. But nonessential businesses and activities will be prohibited. For example, restaurants will have to close up their outdoor dining by 10 p.m.

It will apply in counties in the state’s purple tier, where coronavirus transmission rates are highest. The vast majority of California counties are currently in that tier. It will be in effect for a month, from Nov. 21 through Dec. 21. It will be enforceable by local law enforcement, according to a source in the Newsom administration.

The counties affected are: Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.

California’s COVID-19 case rates are rising at their fastest pace since the pandemic started in March, Ghaly said.

“Activities you normally do are higher risk today than they were a month ago,” because more people are infected across the state, Ghaly said during a press conference announcing the curfew. “This is going to help us stop the surge faster and avoid more severe restrictions.”

The goal is to curb spread of the coronavirus by reducing gatherings at night when most activities that take place are nonessential. By issuing the curfew now, Ghaly said the state hopes to keep case rates from escalating out of control and overwhelming hospitals.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The state has seen the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, known as the positivity rate, climb over 5% this week, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracking system. That is the positivity rate that the World Health Organization considers unsafe for businesses to be open.

Notably, though, California’s positivity rate remains among the lowest in the nation. Only six states have lower positivity ranks than California: Maine, Vermont, Hawaii, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In Sacramento County, COVID-19 cases are rising sharply, hitting an all-time high of 459 new cases on Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on a rapid rise in the county as well. The capital county’s positivity rate has hit 6.4% and is moving up quickly. The county’s all-time high occurred two months ago, when the rate topped 8%.

Sacramento County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson said a curfew is not likely to get at the core of the problem, which is family gatherings that typically occur before 10 p.m. and infections in nursing homes.

“The gatherings of the most concern to us are Thanksgiving and the holiday season,” he said. “Very few of them go after 10 p.m. at night.”

Also on Thursday, county health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said it is a tough decision for the governor to make. The goal is to anticipate later-night gatherings and discourage them.

“It is a tough decision,” she said. “We are all trying to make decisions on what we can do to slow the spread. We know that gatherings are a big issue, especially people gathering in private homes, and in bars.”

Assemblyman Devon Mathis, a Visalia Republican who’s long criticized Newsom’s executive actions during the pandemic, called the latest order “huge overreach.”

“The real question is, do we live in a free society or not?” Mathis said. “If you live in a free society and want to go out and don’t want a 10 p.m. curfew and want to go to gatherings, then that’s on you.”

Several other states have experimented with curfews as a response to rising COVID-19 case rates.

In Massachusetts, the curfew requires businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers and casinos, as well as indoor and outdoor events, to close by 9:30 p.m. and not reopen their premises until 5 a.m. the following morning. The state also restricts the sale of alcohol and cannabis during that mandatory closing period.

The order is enforced by state agencies and local police, with violations punishable by fines of $500.

There are similar restrictions in place in New York, Vermont and Maine.

Virginia, too, has a curfew in place. The state forbids the on-site sale, possession or consumption of alcohol at all dining establishments after 10 p.m.

