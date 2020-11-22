Defiant: How some of Fresno reacted to the first night of California’s coronavirus curfew

On the first night of California’s new coronavirus curfew, a group of about 50 Fresno protesters gathered at exactly 10 p.m. Saturday to intentionally violate the new order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had issued on Thursday a limited stay-at-home order that prohibited nonessential work and gatherings between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for those in “purple-tier” counties, such as Fresno County, where COVID-19 cases have spread significantly.

Yet these protesters, who assembled at Blackstone and Shaw avenues, believed there was no reason to adhere to the latest order.

“I will go where I please, anytime I please, and there’s nothing anybody can do about that,” protest organizer Tom Hardin said. “They can tell me and give me orders. It doesn’t mean I have to comply.”

Local law enforcement also let it be known earlier in the week that they would not be monitoring or enforcing the California curfew.

Reasons varied among protesters why they wouldn’t follow the latest stay-at-home order:

Angry at Newsom that their “rights are being taken way.”

Doesn’t think COVID-19 is as dangerous as it’s been portray.

Questions whether the governor’s latest measure actually will prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Believes more shut downs imposed by the government will only further weaken the economy.

Nonetheless, the curfew remains in effect until at least Dec. 21 and could be extended if more and more Californians contract the coronavirus.

“The fact is that people are fed up,” Hardin said. “We’re tired of being locked up in our homes. We’re tired of our children not going to school and not having the childhood we had.

“We have all the rights of being a U.S. citizen. We will not comply to any of (Newsom’s) orders.”

The Fresno protest lasted about one hour before many left.