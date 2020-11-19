Fresno County adds 232 new COVID-19 cases, on cusp of 35,000; officials respond to curfew

More coronavirus cases were added on Thursday in Fresno County, the California Department of Public Health reported.

According to the state’s data, 232 new COVID-19 cases were added to bring the tally to 34,997.

The county’s death toll remains at 463.

County officials will provide an update on the number of deaths Friday.

This week in Fresno County, COVID-19 cases were reported in bunches.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day with more than 200 new cases reported, following 296 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday and more than 300 Monday.

In the past week, the county is averaging about 287 new cases per day, a 164.5% increase from two weeks ago.

The number of hospitalized patients in Fresno County is 189 on Thursday, according to the state’s data, including confirmed and suspected COVID patients.

Through Wednesday, the 14-day average hospitalizations in the county is 129.7 and six-county wide is 222.4.

This week, Fresno County was demoted back to the most restrictive tier under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy following a large surge in cases. The county had been in the state’s red Tier 2 before returning to the purple Tier 1 on Monday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Gov. Newsom orders overnight curfew

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom’s office issued a curfew for counties in the purple-tier that includes Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Merced counties.

The curfew will begin Saturday evening from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city of Fresno issued a statement from Mayor Lee Brand:

“In light of the steep surge in positive cases we are currently experiencing, and as with other COVID-19 orders designed to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, the City of Fresno is asking our residents to voluntarily comply with the State’s limited stay-at-home directive. Our police department will concentrate on their regular responsibilities to serve and protect the people of Fresno.”

Sheriff Margaret Mims said her deputies will not be out “enforcing the limited closure order.”

“I haven’t seen any data, for instance, that shows that between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., that things happen that cause a big spread of COVID,” she said on a Zoom call. “We are not going to make criminals out law abiding citizens. We’ve got a lot of things to do, including taking guns away from gang members, stopping narcotic trafficking and saving children from internet predators.”

Around the Valley

Tulare County reported 92 new cases and two deaths on Thursday as the tally grew to 19,553 and 303, according to the county’s data.

Merced County recorded 135 new cases and one death on Thursday. The total cases increased to 10,884 and 175 deaths.

Kings County hadn’t updated their numbers as the total cases is at 9,708 and 86 deaths.

Madera County reported 22 new cases on Thursday to bring the tally to 5,624. No new deaths were reported after three on Wednesday bought the total 79.

Mariposa County didn’t have any cases or deaths to keep the total of 93 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to the county’s data.