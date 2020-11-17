Fresno County will not enforce California COVID-19 guidelines, two supervisors say

After Fresno County slid back into the purple tier of California’s coronavirus restrictions, two Fresno County supervisors said county officials again will rely on voluntary compliance from businesses rather than enforcing the guidelines.

Fresno County Supervisors Nathan Magsig and Buddy Mendes both said Tuesday they support voluntary compliance from businesses and will focus on ensuring hospitals have capacity for COVID-19 patients and relieving business-related costs.

“All we can do is encourage people to voluntarily comply and be smart about what they do,” Mendes said.

The purple Tier 1, or the level with the most restrictions, allows restaurants to only serve food outdoors and allows 25% capacity for retail stores and shopping malls.

Mendes called the data Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office used to determine tiers “foul,” saying he hasn’t seen any information that shows 25% restaurant capacity, as allowed in the red tier, is less safe than a Costco packed full of people.

Magsig said the supervisors can’t do much to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m reminded again that what we are fighting is a virus. Although we are able to detect symptoms, the virus is invisible,” he said. “When you look back in history, we see this type of pattern happening…At the end of the day, these viruses end their course. There’s not a way to stop them. People need to be smart and safe and protect themselves until there’s a vaccine or people develop significant antibodies.”

Previously when cases surged in Fresno County, the state sent strike teams here to enforce restrictions and provide support to the health care system. The governor’s office has not yet responded to The Bee’s question about whether that could happen again.

Mendes said he doesn’t believe the strike teams worked.

“This is about individual freedoms and individual behavior,” he said. “We can only influence so much. This is still a free society.”

City of Fresno response

The city of Fresno, on the other hand, previously aggressively and publicly fined egregious violators of pandemic safety guidelines. Since then, city leaders have softened their stance.

With Monday’s news of moving back into the purple tier, Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias issued a joint statement saying they also expect voluntary compliance and will help educate businesses before fining them.

Last week, Fresno County’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra issued a plea to businesses and individuals to follow the guidelines, noting that violations risked putting the county headed back into the purple tier.

“We do need everyone to be mindful that the rules exist for a reason, and we do expect everyone to follow the rules,” he said.