Fresno councilmember remains COVID free, but at home as mayor-elect and others recover

Almost a week after testing positive for coronavirus, Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer remains at home, where he said his recovery is progressing.

In a message on Monday, Dyer said that he still has a chronic cough and what feels like a head cold, but that the body aches he had been experiencing are gone.

Dyer’s wife, Diane, has tested positive for COVID-19 and continues to experience body aches and coughing.

“We are hopeful we are getting near the end,” Dyer said.

Dyer is the most prominent of several public figures to become infected with the coronavirus after attending an election-night dinner party where Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau was present.

Brandau possibly exposed 45 people between a Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 3 and the election-night dinner. He tested positive for COVID-19 two days later and has been in isolation since.

At the time, he said he had experienced few symptoms and was only tested at the urging of his staff.

Developer Darius Assemi lost his voice after becoming infected, but in an email message on Monday said most of his symptoms are now gone, except for a mild headache and cough.

Not everyone at the party tested positive

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand attended the party, but coronaviirus results were negative on a rapid PCR test last week. He was working from home Monday, according to the city.

City Councilmember Mike Karbassi remains working from home though he has been cleared to return to work after testing negative several times following the outbreak. Karbassi said that even though he was at the event, the fact he didn’t shake hands and maintained some social distance likely made the difference.

He regrets having attended the party and said he simply got comfortable and complacent. He hopes the story serves as a lesson to others.

“We did something a lot of people have been doing,” he said.

“I’ve learned from it. I’ve adjusted my behaviors.”

He said he realizes that doesn’t come without some concession, which can be hard especially during the holiday season and after a long period in which “we’ve been so disconnected.”

But, “this virus can hit anyone like a ton of bricks,” he said.

“If I have to stay away this year to make sure those family members are at the table next year, I’ll do it.”