How’s Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer’s COVID recovery coming? He shares latest

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown both reached out with best wishes for Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer as he recovers from coronavirus.

Dyer received his positive test result for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Dyer said he is deeply grateful for all those who have reached out with advice and said they’re praying for him and his family.

“My wife and I have truly been touched by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” he said. “I will never forget this. This is what makes Fresno so special.”

He said he was pleasantly surprised to receive a get-well text from Newsom and a text and call from Brown. Both wished him well, he said.

On Thursday morning, Dyer said his oxygen levels have remained high, and he tests them regularly. He notices his breathing is different and described it as feeling out of breath.

He regularly experiences chills and body aches come and go, he said.

“I have talked to many folks who have had COVID who all said the same thing – when you think you are getting better it hits you again, very hard to predict,” he said.

Dyer said his wife, Diane, also has mild symptoms and is awaiting test results. His daughter, who doesn’t live with him, also got tested. Her husband is a police officer and tested negative.