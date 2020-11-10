New coronavirus cases continue to surge the Fresno area. Here are the latest numbers

Fresno County has averaged more than 145 new coronavirus cases each day over the past week, with COVID-19 cases increasing at a pace not seen for two months in the county.

Another 136 cases were reported Tuesday by the Fresno County Department of Public Health, pushing the county to a total of 32,755 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the first confirmed cases were reported more than eight months ago.

Two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were also acknowledged on Tuesday. That brings the number of lives lost to the coronavirus in Fresno County to 456.

Over the past seven days, 1,045 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Fresno County.

Tulare County saw COVID-19 cases grow by more than 180 on Tuesday and by almost 560 in the past week.

Across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections now exceeds 76,000, whether those patients exhibited symptoms of the respiratory disease or not. Of those infected, the Valleywide death toll now stands at 1,084.

Around the Valley

Tuesday’s updates of coronavirus cases from Valley counties include:

Fresno County: 136 new cases, 32,755 to date; two additional deaths, 456 to date.

Kings County: 38 new cases, 9,108 to date; no additional deaths, 87 to date. The case count includes 4,201 infections among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: 24 new cases, 5,330 to date; no additional deaths, 76 to date.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 88 to date; no additional deaths, two to date.

Merced County: 53 new cases, 10,193 to date; no additional deaths, 164 to date.

Tulare County: 181 new cases, 18,610 to date; no additional deaths, 299 to date.