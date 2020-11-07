Coronavirus update: Fresno County cases spike by more than 300 in a single day

Fresno County added 374 new coronavirus cases since Friday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

A total of 32,430 infections have been recorded in Fresno County since the outbreak in March. Of the 32,430 cases, 21,142 recovered from the coronavirus.

A total of 454 people have died in Fresno County, including seven reported earlier this week. The county will update the death toll on Tuesday.

On Saturday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health reported the statewide tally at 956,957 cases since the pandemic started in March.

A total of 5,863 new cases were reported statewide on Friday.

The seven-day positivity rate in California is 3.6%, and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

There have been 17,939 COVID-19 deaths in California.

AROUND THE VALLEY

Saturday’s coronavirus updates from counties across the Valley include:

Kings County: 120 new cases Saturday, 8,889 to date; one additional death Saturday, 87 to date. Kings County’s totals include almost 4,000 infections and nine fatalities among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: No updates on Saturday, but there were 30 new cases Friday, 5,249 to date; no additional deaths, 76 to date.

Mariposa County: Eight new cases Saturday, 89 to date; no additional deaths, two to date.

Merced County: No updates on Saturday, but there were 66 new cases Friday, 9,982 to date; one additional death, 164 to date.

Tulare County: No updates on Saturday, but there were 104 new cases Friday, 18,312 to date; no additional deaths, 297 to date.