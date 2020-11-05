Fresno County Board of Supervisors forced to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors and its staff were told to quarantine after someone at the downtown administrative building tested positive for coronavirus.

County spokesman Jordan Scott said about 30 employees were instructed to work from home for the next 14 days after receiving a report of one positive case of COVID-19 among those who work on the third floor in the County Hall of Records.

“As a precaution, we’ve closed the office downtown, and our protocol is to direct people to telework and quarantine,” Scott said. “To my knowledge, no one is showing symptoms. But as a precaution, you don’t want to wait it out at work.”

Scott said workers were not told who tested positive.

Sources told The Bee that it was a county supervisor who contracted the coronavirus.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is unclear how the two-week quarantine will impact the next supervisor’s meeting on Nov. 17.

Scott said he anticipates the meeting to remain on its scheduled date, though it’s possible it might be conducted completely via teleconference.

The supervisors have been meeting in person throughout the pandemic, which reached the Fresno area in early March. The exception is Supervisor Sal Quintero, who has attended the meetings via teleconference.

Supervisors have not worn masks during board meetings.

Scott said employees have their temperatures checked and are asked a few questions pertaining to COVID-19 before they’ve been allowed to enter the building.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He added that employees are asked to wear masks whenever they’re in public areas during work, such as at the lobby.

The first and second floors of the main administrative building remain open to the public.