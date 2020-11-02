Fresno County adds 55 new COVID-19 cases. How is the rest of the Central Valley doing?

The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported that Fresno County added 55 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 31,613 since the pandemic began in March.

That represents a 0.2% increase from the last reporting day, according to the state data. On Friday, four new deaths were reported in Fresno County.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus remained at 443. Fresno County reports on fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The county has a 14-day average test positivity rate of 4.5%, state data shows.

A total of 109 patients were hospitalized, and 32 of them were in intensive care units as of Monday, according to the state.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra last week urged residents to be cautious celebrating Halloween, pointing to an increase in cases seen after Memorial Day.

Across California, a total of 4,529 new COVID-19 cases were added on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 926,534 infections since the pandemic began. A total of 41 deaths were added on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,667.

Statewide, 2,474 patients were hospitalized, and 698 were in intensive care units, according to the state.

Merced County on Monday added 105 new COVID-19 cases from Friday, bringing its total to 9,779 since the pandemic began, according to the county’s data. A total of 158 have died in the county.

Mariposa County, as of Monday, had reported 81 positive COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to county data.

Madera County on Monday added 47 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend, of which 41 were among the public and six were reported at the Valley State Prison. That brings the county’s total count of infections to 5,141 since the pandemic began, according to the county’s data.

Tulare County, on Monday, reported 95 new COVID-19 cases from Friday, bringing its total to 17,947 infections since the pandemic began, according to county data. The county has reported 295 deaths.

On Monday, Kings County added 11 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 8,550 infections since the outbreak began. Of those, 3,824 were reported within the county’s state prison facilities, according to the county’s data. The county reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 84, according to the county’s data.