Good news: No new Fresno COVID-19 deaths. Will people stay safe celebrating Halloween?

On the eve of Halloween, Fresno County reported an additional 126 cases of coronavirus, continuing its trend of cases reaching 100 amid a call from doctors to stay safe this weekend.

The total number of cases since March is 31,321.

There was good news Friday during the briefing on the coronavirus situation: no new deaths were reported in Fresno County. The total has remained at 439.

Additionally, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said hospitalizations through the county totaled 87.

The number of patients hospitalized was “as low as it’s been in a couple of weeks,” Vohra said. Just about 10 days ago, the county had over 100 patients hospitalized.

Vohra said hospitals across the county have increased their capacity to test everyone for COVID-19, even if they are admitted for other reasons. But he said that hospital equipment remains a concern, and doctors are hoping to have enough supplies for the winter.

Vohra urged residents to be cautious if they plan to celebrate Halloween.

He said the county previously saw spikes days after Memorial Day, and the county could avoid a repeat if residents follow protocols. During the summer, fewer people were using masks, he said, but he’s hoping that as people gain an understanding of the virus and safety measures, there will be fewer coronavirus cases.

“If we have unregulated gatherings, if people make poor choices ... we will have a very rapid rise in the number cases,” Dr. Vohra said. “We all need to protect each other.”

The Fresno County Department of Public Health will begin providing flu shots on Nov. 3 to residents who make appointments. Residents can sign up to make an appointment here.

COVID around the Valley

Tulare County on Friday reported 17,852 new cases of coronavirus. It was an increase of 52 from the day before. One new death was reported; there has been a total of 293.

Kings County did not report a change in numbers. Its total number of coronavirus cases is 8,456, and 83 deaths.

Mariposa County also maintained its numbers the same on Friday. It has recorded 81 total cases and two deaths.

Madera County reported a total of 5,094 coronavirus cases Friday after 28 new positive cases were added. One case came from a prison inmate. Madera County has recorded 76 deaths.