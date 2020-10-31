Coronavirus updates, Oct. 31: Four new deaths in Fresno County as positivity rate grows

Four more Fresno County residents have died from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to statistics released by from county health officials on Friday.

The deaths were reflected on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard Friday afternoon. A total of 443 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.

There were 30 deaths reported across California on Friday, according to data from the state, bring the total number of deaths to 17,571 since the pandemic began. The Central San Joaquin Valley has seen more than 1,000 deaths, including seven in Tulare County in the past week.

The number of new positive cases in Fresno County continues to increase by more than 100 new cases each day. As of Thursday, data from the state show the seven-date rolling average at 121 new daily cases. That number drops to 114 for the two-week average.

The county has now had 31,321 positive cases. Of those, more than 10,000 are considered active.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra urged residents to be cautious celebrating Halloween, noting the spike in cases seen after Memorial Day.

COVID around the Valley

Tulare County reported a total of 17,852 coronavirus cases, with 293 related deaths, on Friday.

Kings County reported a total of 8,511 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths in an update on Saturday.

Mariposa County remains at 81 total cases (with three considered active) and two deaths as of Saturday.

Madera County does not update reports over the weekend. On Friday, it reported a total of 5,094 coronavirus cases and 76 deaths.

Merced County reported 9,674 positive cases, and 156 deaths, on Friday afternoon.