Fresno County dips under 100 new COVID-19 cases. Here’s where daily average stands

For the first day in over a week, Fresno County reported less than 100 cases of COVID-19 to the state.

Fresno County had 99 new infections on Thursday, according to the California Department of Public Health, which brings the 14-day average to 110 cases.

That’s significantly lower than levels seen in August, when at times the county reported 700 cases a day.

But ahead of Halloween, Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, urged caution, especially as the county has managed to remain in a less-restrictive tier of commercial reopenings.

“The new scary monster that we do have to deal with right now is something called pandemic fatigue,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In total, 31,195 people in Fresno County have caught the virus since the start of the pandemic, and 439 people have died.

Across the central San Joaquin Valley

On Thursday, one new death was reported in Tulare County, bringing the total to 292. The county also reported an additional 70 cases, reaching a total of 17,800.

Madera County on Thursday reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 5,066 infections. A total of 76 people have died.

Mariposa County added two new cases on Thursday. The total number of cases for that county is 81. Two people have died.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Merced County added 35 new cases on Thursday. In total, the county has seen 9,623 cases and 155 deaths.

Kings County added eight new cases on Wednesday, two from the state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran. The total number of cases is now 8,378 (3,766 at the prisons); deaths stand at 83.