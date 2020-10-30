Coronavirus updates, Oct. 30: Fresno to update death toll as California nears 1 million cases

Fresno County’s new COVID-19 infections dipped under 100 for the first time in more than a week on Thursday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state on Thursday reported Fresno County added 99 coronavirus cases Thursday. That represents 110 cases for a 14-day average.

Thursday’s tally pushed Fresno County’s total number of infections to 31,195 since the pandemic’s onset in March.

The death toll from the virus and the respiratory illness remained at 439. Fresno County officials report on fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Earlier this week, Fresno County’s top doctor urged caution as Halloween approaches, and people may be tempted to celebrate without safety measures in place due to what he described as “pandemic fatigue.” That could potentially jeopardize the county’s progress, he said.

This week, Fresno County maintained its red Tier 2 designation under California’s Blue Print for a Safer Economy, meaning restaurants, churches, and other businesses, such as gyms, will continue to offer limited indoor services.

Under Tier 2, Fresno County must stay within a threshold of 7.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county has come a long way since August when local officials reported as many as 700 COVID-19 cases per day.

Coronavirus cases across the central San Joaquin Valley

Across the central San Joaquin Valley, a total of 72, 143 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, according to Thursday’s counts.

Statewide, an additional 4,191 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 912,904 infections since the pandemic began, according to the state’s data. An additional 66 deaths were reported across the state on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 17,541 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 infections around the United States

Across the county, states like Colorado, Illinois, and New Mexico reported record-breaking COVID-19 cases on Thursday as cases spiked nationwide, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, the nation reported at least 90,000 new coronavirus cases, the paper reported. The country has recorded more than 500,000 cases in the last week.

“There is no way to sugarcoat it: We are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors,” Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin told the New York Times.