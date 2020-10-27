Fresno County keeps current reopening status. But as COVID-19 cases rise, for how long?

Restaurants, churches and other businesses in Fresno County will continue to be able to offer indoor services under the latest assessment of risk for spreading the novel coronavirus.

The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that Fresno County will remain in Tier 2 of the state’s four-level, color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Tier 2, color-coded red for “substantial” risk of transmitting COVID-19 in the community, allows restaurants to serve meals indoors at up to 25% of capacity, churches to hold worship services at the lesser of 25% capacity or 100 people, and gyms and health clubs to allow indoor workouts at up to 10% capacity.

The state reported that the county experienced a rate of 6.6 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents daily for the week ending Oct. 17. That got Fresno Count back into compliance with the threshold of 7.0 cases per 100,000 residents to remain in red Tier 2.

Last week, the adjusted case rate was calculated at 7.3 per 100,000. If Fresno County had missed the 7.0 mark for a second consecutive week, it could have faced the prospect of being reassigned back into purple Tier 1, the most restrictive level of the state’s blueprint.

Under Tier 1, restaurants cannot offer indoor dining and are limited to outdoor and take-out or delivery service only, churches can only hold services outside, and fitness clubs are prohibited from holding indoor workouts.

