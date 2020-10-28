Fresno County records seventh day with COVID-19 cases over 100. See the latest data

With the weekend Halloween festivities approaching, Fresno County has now had a week’s worth of days with coronavirus cases above 100.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health reported 127 new coronavirus cases for Fresno County one day after adding 111. The total number of cases in the county was at 31,096. Deaths remained at 439.

This week, Fresno County’s top doctor feared that “fatigue” may be setting in for residents who may want to celebrate Halloween without social distancing. But he urged caution, especially as the county has managed to remain in a less-restrictive tier of commercial reopenings.

The seven-day trend of COVID-19 cases is moving slightly upward in Fresno County, but it is still nonetheless seeing a fluctuating course. The state keeps track of counties’ seven-day data in order to move them up or down in reopening tiers.

Daily individual cases in Fresno County have not risen to levels seen in August, when at times the county reported 700 cases a day.

Cumulative deaths and cases have clearly grown in the six-county region of the central San Joaquin Valley. In the region, 71,920 cases have been confirmed and 1,048 deaths have been recorded.

On Wednesday, three new deaths were reported in Tulare County. The county also reported an additional 52 cases, adding to its total of 17,730. Deaths now stand at 291.

Two new deaths and 20 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Madera County. The total number of cases is now 5,057; deaths stand at 76.

Mariposa County added a single new case on Wednesday. The total number of cases for that county is 79. Only two people have died.

Merced County added 16 new cases on Wednesday. In total the county has seen 9,588 cases and 155 deaths.

Kings County had not provided a Wednesday update.