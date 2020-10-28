Older Californians can skip DMV trip: New order allows licenses renewals by mail

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that lets older Californians renew their drivers licenses by mail, allowing them to skip a trip to a DMV office during the coronavirus outbreak.

The order is the latest in a series of actions Newsom has taken this year giving senior citizens flexibility on DMV appointments. His previous orders gave Californians age 70 and older extensions on license renewals. Most other drivers are also eligible to renew their licenses online or by mail.

These Californians traditionally have to apply in-person for a new license at a DMV office. The department estimates around 860,000 seniors visit offices every year to apply for updated licenses.

The relaxed rules will help keep licenses updated without requiring at-risk residents to leave their houses, DMV Director Steve Gordon said this spring when the state announced previous efforts to limit office visits for seniors.

The new order will last until Newsom modifies its provisions or the state of emergency is lifted.

Separately, Newsom’s new executive order allows restaurants along highways to expand their services outside for four months as the state manages the COVID-19 crisis. Restaurants along highways hadn’t been previously allowed to expand services outside.

The order requires the California Department of Transportation to establish protocol for issuing these permits.

Restaurants, bars and wineries are subject to California’s tiered reopening rules that follow a county-by-county COVID-19 statistics system for when businesses can reopen their doors. Even in the least restrictive tier, the businesses must limit capacity to no more than 50% for indoor services.

Dining-based businesses have since had to upend their operations to comply with sanitation protocol, and have had to shift much of their services outside to temporary seating structures.

Restaurants in five counties on Oct. 26 filed claims against the state and local governments seeking refunds for permit and license fees needed to stay open during COVID-19. The businesses alleged “unlawful taxation, fees, and/or charges that were collected” from California and local jurisdictions even though some restaurants might not be able to operate under the COVID-19 guidelines.

California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency spokesman Russ Heimerich said the administration has instead “been deeply sympathetic to the difficulties facing restaurants” since the start of the pandemic. He pointed to a relaxation of rules around to-go alcohol sales and postponing fees as evidence of the state’s sympathy toward these businesses.