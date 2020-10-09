COVID-19 cases, deaths fall in Fresno and the Valley. Data charts show the trends

For the first time in more than three months, Fresno County reported no additional COVID-19 deaths in its Friday update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health provides updates of coronavirus fatalities every Tuesday and Friday. The last time that the county had one of its twice-weekly reports without a new death was on July 3.

Since the first local COVID-19 cases in the central San Joaquin Valley were confirmed in March, the virus and its respiratory disease have claimed 406 lives in Fresno County, and 980 across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties.

The only additional fatality reported Friday in the region was in Madera County.

Since the number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus peaked in August – 152 in Fresno County, 315 in the six-county region – the pace of new fatalities has diminshed considerably. So far in October, 16 deaths have been reported by Fresno County and 32 in across the Valley.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the two weeks, the average number of deaths over a rolling 14-day period has plunged from more than six per day to to 3.4 per day as of Friday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Around the Valley

Friday updates of cases by Valley counties included:

Fresno County: 42 new cases, 29,111 to date; no additional deaths, 406 to date; 19,266 people recovered.

Kings County: 19 new cases, 7,975 to date; no additional deaths, 82 to date; 6,366 people recovered. Kings County’s cases include 3,536 confirmed infections among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Madera County: nine new cases, 4,748 to date; one additional death, 71 to date; 4,304 people recovered.

Mariposa County: no new cases, 77 to date; no additional deaths, 2 to date; 74 people recovered.

Merced County: 19 new cases, 9,149 to date; no additional deaths, 150 to date; recoveries not reported.

Tulare County: 76 new cases, 16,794 to date; no additional deaths, 269 to date; 15,959 people recovered