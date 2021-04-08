Yosemite reservations are coming back to enter national park. Here’s when they start

Day-use reservations will again be needed to enter Yosemite National Park this summer, park staff announced Thursday morning.

Yosemite will sell a limited number of $2 ticketed entry passes via recreation.gov – required in addition to normal park entrance fees – to reduce visitation due to COVID-19.

The day-use reservation passes will go on sale at 8 a.m. April 21 for dates starting May 21. The reservation system will be in effect through Sept. 30.

They weren’t needed for visitors with an overnight reservation within the park boundary, a bus or tour ticket, or who entered on foot, bicycle or horseback.

Park shuttles within Yosemite National Park will again not operate in summer 2021, Yosemite officials also announced Thursday during the virtual quarterly meeting of Yosemite Gateway Partners. Yosemite Area Regional Transportation (YARTS) buses into the park were still running.

Hetchy Hetchy day-use visitors won’t need a separate day-use reservation in 2021, however. The day-use passes will also be three-day instead of seven-day passes this year.

Online reservations haven’t been needed to enter Yosemite since February, when the park reinstated the system temporarily – in part to reduce day visitors who come to the see the park’s popular “firefall” phenomenon in February.

Coronavirus cases remain high in nearby central San Joaquin Valley counties but have been dropping.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that California will fully reopen its economy June 15 as long as it has enough COVID-19 vaccines and hospitalizations are low.

Yosemite officials haven’t shared the number of COVID-19 cases in the park, but coronavirus has been reported in Yosemite. Much of the park sits in rural Mariposa County, which is listed in the orange tier under California’s blueprint for reopening, where some indoor business operations are open with modifications.

This story will be updated.