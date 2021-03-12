Yosemite campgrounds opening this spring, summer. Here’s how to get a reservation

Yosemite National Park announced Friday that it will open additional campgrounds during the 2021 spring and summer season for reservation, and that its first-come, first-served campgrounds will stay closed.

Almost all Yosemite camping reservations through Aug. 14 will go on sale at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15 via recreation.gov.

Currently, only a portion of Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite Valley is open.

Social distancing measures will be in place.

“These modifications are temporary,” park officials said, “and are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Yosemite officials have not yet said whether online day-use reservations to get into the park will be required in the summer of 2021 (for those without overnight reservations or a bus ticket in) like they were last summer. The new reservation system first implemented last summer is no longer in effect. It was put in place to reduce the number of visitors due to COVID-19. Coronavirus cases remain high in nearby central San Joaquin Valley counties but have been dropping.

Camping in Yosemite Valley

Reservations will be available starting Monday via recreation.gov for the following campgrounds in Yosemite Valley:

Upper Pines Campground: For arrivals between July 15 and Aug. 14 for 120 sites (with 17 additional sites available between May 1 and August 14).

Lower Pines Campground: For arrivals between April 19 and Aug. 14 (reservations for June 14 to July 15 became available on Feb. 15). Lower Pines Campground will open April 19 to Oct. 25 with 64 sites.





North Pines Campground: For arrivals between April 15 and Aug. 14 (reservations for June 14 to July 15 became available on Feb. 15). North Pines Campground will open April 15 to Oct. 25 with 58 sites.





Camp 4 reservations to start later on recreation.gov

Reservations for Camp 4 in Yosemite Valley won’t open until April 15 via recreation.gov.

Camp 4 operates differently than other Yosemite Valley campgrounds, with a lottery system.

“Reservations are required and available one day in advance by lottery,” park officials said. “While the usual practice is for sites to be shared, each site will be assigned to a single party (of up to six people).”

Campgrounds in Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

Online reservations will also go on sale starting Monday, March 15 for Tuolumne Meadows Campground and Wawona Campground.

Tuolumne Meadows Campground: For arrivals between July 15 and Aug. 14. Tuolumne Meadows Campground will open July 15 to Sept. 20 with 137 sites (and four horse sites).





Wawona Campground: For arrivals between June 15 and Aug. 14. Wawona Campground will open June 15 to Oct. 25 with 72 sites (and two horse sites).





Campground dates are subject to change based on conditions, park officials said.

Group campsites will not be available in 2021.

The first-come, first-served campgrounds that will not open in 2021 include: Hodgdon Meadow, Crane Flat, Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, Yosemite Creek and Porcupine Flat campgrounds.

More information is available on Yosemite’s website.