Officials report ‘miniscule’ growth in Creek Fire. Here’s how the snowfall helped

A snow storm that reached the central Sierra Nevada during the weekend helped firefighters battle the Creek Fire.

On Sunday morning, the National Forest Service reported only a “miniscule” 13-acre growth in the fire. The total burned acreage is now 379,729 with the fire 70 percent contained.

The dusting of snow that fell on the high country wilderness where the fire has continued to burn stubbornly helped subdue the fire behavior, the Forest Service reported. The local area has not seen rain since at least May.

By the Forest Service’s analysis, about 4 to 8 inches of snow were predicted between elevations of 4,000 to 7,000 feet, and up to 16 inches at higher elevations.

Fire crews were keeping watch on whether the wet weather could help end the fire season, although that has not happened. But the humidity allowed finer fuels to be less prone to fire.

Heavier fuels that have burned in recent days mainly in the Mammoth Lakes area may continue to burn. Officials predict that about 16 inches of snow are needed to prevent larger fuels from burning. The containment date has been pushed to Nov. 15.

Fire crews advised the public to use caution or avoid driving into the fire area so firefighters can operate safely during the current wet road conditions.

SQF Complex Fire

The fall weather has extended southward where the Sequoia Complex Fire has grown to 171,032 acres and is 80 percent contained.

Much like the Creek Fire, the moisture from the wet weather system is helping crews in the SQF Complex Fire deal with a slower fire behavior.

National Forest officials predicted about 8 inches of snow in the SQF Fire region Sunday.

Fire personnel continue to patrol small communities like Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, Bleknap, Alpine Village and Redwood Areas. Smoke within the fire perimeters has still been spotted, the forest service reported.