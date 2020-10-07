Tree burns from the inside out in Sierra Nevada wildfire, video shows

Flames leaped through a crack in a Sierra Nevada tree trunk and engulfed the inside, video shows.

Video from Daniel R. Patterson captured the freaky fire traveling through the center of the trunk on Tuesday. The short video shows the flames mysteriously burning through a crack in the trunk and flaring through the hole.

In July, a similar scene happened in Maine when fire burst from the inside of a tree during a storm, McClatchy News reported. The fire department thought it had been hit by a bolt of lightning, which caused the tree to burn from the inside out.

“This is the craziest thing,” wrote Christian radio station WHCF in Bangor. “They say it got hit by lightning and set the inside of this tree on fire. You gotta admit 2020 does not disappoint in the ‘Never-saw-that one coming’ department.”

In California, however, the flaming sight likely started during the Creek Fire, which has burned for over a month, Fresno Bee reported. It grew by almost 4,000 acres Monday, and it has burned at least 326,706 acres as of Tuesday night.