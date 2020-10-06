Creek Fire updates: Fire grows east; no structure loss at Mono Hot Springs so far

The Creek Fire has now been burning for just over one month.

The wildfire grew by close to 4,000 acres on Monday, according to Cal Fire. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 326,706 acres and was 49% contained. It remains the largest single-fire incident in the state., though several complex fires have burned more total acreage.

The fire continued to be active in the north, moving out toward The Minarets Range, and the east, where it jumped the south fork of the San Joaquin River on Monday. There had been no structure loss at Mono Hot Springs or the High Sierra Ranger Station as of Monday evening.

▪ The SQF Complex Fire, burning in and in and near Sequoia National Park and forest, added less than 1,000 acres on Monday and has now burned 158,945 acres. It remains at 65% containment.

▪ The Bullfrog Fire, burning east of Shaver Lake near Courtright Reservoir, continues to remain the same, according to incident reports. As of Monday night, it was still listed as 1,185 acres burned and 50% contained.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

8 a.m.: Rain predicted in fire area this weekend. Could there be snow?

The remnants of a tropical system off the Pacific Coast is expected to move through the central San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday, bringing in cooler temperatures (almost seasonal) and more humidity through the weekend.

More importantly, it should flush out the haze, smoke and particulate matter that has accumulated in the Valley and foothill, though the air quality is still expected in the unhealthy levels through much of the Valley on Tuesday. Exceptions are San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties, where the Air Quality Index is expected in the moderate levels.

As of 7 a.m., the AQI in Fresno was anywhere from 158 to 182 depending on location. Anything from 150-200 is considered unhealthy. The PM2.5 level was at level four, according to the Real-Time Air Advisory Network. Sensitive individuals should exercise indoors and everyone should avoid prolonged or vigorous outdoor activities.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Into the weekend, there’s a 40% to 50% chance of measurable rain within the area of the Creek Fire on Saturday; slightly higher in the northern zone in Madera County, according to the Creek Fire’s incident meteorologist.

The storm system should be cold enough to even generate a little snow (the first of the season) in the highest elevations of the Sierra by midday Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.