Creek Fire updates: Shaver repopulated; backfires near Edison Lake resort; air improvement

Firefighters continue to battle against the Creek Fire, more than a month after it began, even as affected communities return to their properties.

The cause of the Creek Fire remains under investigation. It is the largest single-incident fire in California history and No. 5 overall behind “complex” (multi-incident) fires, according to Cal Fire.

Shaver Lake has now been repopulated, though the fire remains active to the northeast along Kaiser Pass Road. Fire crews spent Tuesday preparing defensive backfires near Mono Hot Springs and around the Lake Edison area including the Vermilion Valley Resort, where some 152 people were rescued in the first days of the fire.

Photos posted to the VVR’s Facebook page Tuesday night show fire crews lighting backfires from the High Sierra Pack Station just to the west and back down to the lake. The caption reads: “It is bittersweet; the forest is long overdue for a good burn.”

Hard to see this forest burn. Posted by Vermilion Valley Resort on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ The SQF Complex Fire (including the Castle and Shotgun fires) continues its burn in and near Sequoia National Park and forest, adding close to 2,000 acres Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, it had burned 158,945 acres and was 65% contained.

▪ The Bullfrog Fire, burning east of Shaver Lake near Courtright Reservoir, has gained some containment, according to incident reports on Wednesday. The fire has burned 1,185 acres and was 54% contained.

Fresno County temporary housing rules for Creek Fire

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors adopted a Temporary Housing Ordinance for residents with damaged or destroyed properties within the Creek Fire.

The ordinance, which took affect Tuesday, allows for occupancy of two self-contained (sewer, water, power) recreational vehicles or movable tiny houses (temporary dwellings) per parcel for a period of up to 180 days (six months). Property owners and occupants are required to dispose of all liquid and solid waste from each temporary housing unit at a licensed disposal facility or through a licensed disposal handler/hauler.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Temporary dwellings can be occupied beyond the initial 180-day period with a permit from the Department of Public Works Capital Projects Division, provided they are connected to onsite water, sewer and power, and meet all zoning setback standards.

More information about the ordinance can be found on the Fresno County website or by calling 559-600-4279.

Fire remains active with some growth overnight

The Creek Fire grew by just under 2,000 acres on Tuesday night. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 328,595 acres and was still considered extremely active in some areas. Containment remained 49%.

The main body of the fire is moving toward the High Sierra Pack Station just west of Edison Lake and to the southeast toward Ward and Florence lakes. Clusters of homes and seasonal residents remain evacuated from Mono Hot Springs, Vermilion Resort, Muir Trail Ranch, Blayney Meadow and Florence Lake.

In the fire’s northern zone, road congestion and delays are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as residents are granted temporary access into the Arnold Meadow and Beasore Meadow communities.

More temporary access into these areas is being planned for another day in October.

Air quality improves

Smoke should be less prevalent on Wednesday and visibility improved, thanks to a flow of cool air passing over the region.

Indeed, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s forecast map showed no red (and some spots of yellow) in the Valley. That’s mostly divided by geography. Air in the southern counties (including Fresno County) was expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, while the northern counties (including Merced County) were forecast to experience moderate air quality.

Fresno’s Air Quality Index on Wednesday morning was nearly 40 points lower than at the same point Tuesday. It was anywhere from 112-148, depending on the exact location in the city. At 7 a.m., PM2.5 particulate count was at level three. Sensitive individuals should exercise indoors or avoid vigorous activities.