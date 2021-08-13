California

See an interactive breakdown of California’s racial makeup, population from 2020 census

The findings of the U.S. Census Bureau, released Thursday, marked a historic moment: for the first time on record, the white population declined. California beat the national trend with a white population that declined by 1.2 million people, or 8.3%, according to 2020 census data.

Across California, white people declined as a share of the population from 40.1% to 34.7%. Latinos also became the largest ethnic group in California, making up 39.4% of the population statewide, according to the census data. Here’s what the changes look like county by county.

And this chart breaks down the ethnic breakdown of every count in the state.

In addition to growing more diverse, most California counties got a little bigger compared to 2010. Only Del Norte, Modoc, Lassen, Siskiyou, Plumas, Butte, Mono and Mariposa counties saw the size of voting populations decline. Those counties – with the addition of Calaveras, Sierra, and Kings – also saw their overall populations decline since 2010.

For an interactive view of how the population grew or declined in every California county, check out the map below.

Profile Image of Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper is an engagement reporter for The Sacramento Bee. A former Bee intern, Mila also previously reported on information technology for Nextgov. She is a graduate of Northwestern University.
