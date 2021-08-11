New rules for California hospital visits now in place. Here’s what you need to know

Planning on visiting a California hospital? Starting Wednesday, you’ll need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter acute general hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities.

The California Department of Public Health issued an order last week outlining the new rules for indoor visitors, which are going into effect Aug. 11 amid what CDPH called the “fastest increase in COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic.”

Here’s what you’ll need to do in order to visit a California hospital.

Proof of vaccination

If you’ve been fully vaccinated - which means you’ve received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - bring your vaccination card along. You can also bring a printed copy of the card or a picture of it.

If you have a digital record of your vaccination, you can get your QR code scanned by a SMART Health Card reader to gain entry. California launched its digital tool for vaccine records in June. To get your digital vaccine record, you can visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. All you’ll need to do is enter your name, date, birthday and cell phone number or email that’s associated with your vaccine record. Then you’ll set a PIN number that you’ll use to access your digital record.

Alternatively, you can prove your vaccination status with documentation from a healthcare provider.

Negative COVID-19 test

For visitors who haven’t been vaccinated, there’s still a way to enter hospitals. You just have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test. That result can be from either a PCR test or an antigen test, though antigen tests are less reliable, as long as the specimen was collected within 72 hours of the visit. Facilities that have the capacity can test visitors, but CDPH is not requiring them to do so.

Other safety measures

The order lists a few other safety measures hospitals have to implement, as well as a caveat for visiting patients in critical condition. If you haven’t been vaccinated or tested, but are visiting a patient for whom death may be imminent, hospitals are allowed to permit entry.

Everyone - vaccinated and unvaccinated - will have to wear masks for the duration of their visit inside a hospital. Surgical masks or double-masking is recommended, according to the CDPH order. The order also says visitors must wear any other protective equipment a facility might provide to them. Visitors must physically distance themselves from people who are not a part of their group as much as possible.