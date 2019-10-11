Off-duty Yuba deputy fatally shoots intruder at home, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

An off-duty Yuba County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an intruder at his foothill home late Thursday, and state authorities have been called to join sheriff’s investigators in the incident.

Yuba County sheriff’s officials confirmed the fatal shooting at the deputy’s home in Challenge, about 30 miles and an hour’s drive northeast of Marysville, in a Friday news release.

Deputies were sent to the Challenge residence about 11 p.m. Thursday, on a call of an intruder inside the home, sheriff’s officials said in the release. Before deputies arrived, the off-duty deputy fired his service weapon, killing the intruder.

The off-duty deputy called 911 before the shooting, a sheriff’s spokeswoman told television station KXTV. The deceased has not been identified. The deputy was not hurt.

California Department of Justice officials were called to assist in the investigation.