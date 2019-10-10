California

Man found masturbating in California tax building, raising security questions

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration adopted a new anti-nepotism policy on Oct. 27, 2017, after employees complained about the prevalence of family relationships among its 4,000 or so workers.
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration adopted a new anti-nepotism policy on Oct. 27, 2017, after employees complained about the prevalence of family relationships among its 4,000 or so workers. Rich Pedroncelli AP file photo, 2014

A man was discovered masturbating in a women’s restroom in the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration building Wednesday, according to an email circulated among employees.

An employee discovered the man “sitting on the toilet ‘pleasuring’ himself” in the late afternoon, according to the email business taxes administrator Thomas Gates sent to employees Thursday morning.

The incident raises questions about security in the 450 N Street building housing the tax-collecting department, which has security guards, badge scanners and heavy glass partitions in its entryway.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Gates wrote.

The man, who was wearing a San Francisco Giants baseball hat, isn’t an employee on the floor where he was found, according to the email.

The email said managers are filing an incident report and planning to review hallway video footage to try to identify the man.

A CDTFA spokeswoman said Thursday the agency was gathering information on the incident.

Sign up
The State Worker newsletter has breaking news for state workers, including news on pay, benefits, pensions and jobs. Sign up here.
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher anchors The Bee’s popular State Worker coverage in the newspaper’s Capitol Bureau. He covers taxes, pensions, unions, state spending and California government. A Montana native, he reported on health care and politics in Chicago and Pittsburgh before joining The Bee in 2018.
  Comments  