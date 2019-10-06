California

Sheriff’s: Suspect wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento County

A suspect has been wounded Sunday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting near the community of Herald in southern Sacramento County.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 13000 block of Bennett Road near Clay Station Road about 5 miles northeast of Galt, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

No deputies were injured in the incident and the condition of the person shot was not immediately known, Deterding said.

Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born on Travis Air Force Base and raised in Vacaville.
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
